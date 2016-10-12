Stream: Losing My Mind - Sølv

Losing My Mind is the debut release from Sølv, a thick like molasses fever-dream of a record.

With a name derived from Scandinavia, Sølv means silver. Here on her debut track she has given us a record full of silvery ice-like and heavy, woozy chords. Describing the track, Sølv says:

"Losing My Mind is a fusion of all the craziness and insecurity in my head. It's when you're so consumed by one person that you can't concentrate on anything else. It's insanity, but in the best way."

Look out for more when Sølv releases her debut EP Black Ink on 11 November.