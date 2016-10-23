Japanese ethereal pop stars The Fin have just unveiled this new version of their track Heat ahead of their forthcoming exclusive remix EP.

Hailing from the Japanese port of Kobe, The Fin have recently temporarily relocated to London in order to explore how it influences their material. Having achieved success in their homeland playing at a number of major Japanese festivals the band set their sites on the US, playing SXSW, and signed to Lost In The Manor, releasing their debut and sophemore UK EPs Night Time and Through The Deep.

Based on the short, dream-like 69-second track Heat, London duo Ten Fé use their version to expand Heat into an extended krautrock trip. Extended to a nearly five-times the length of the original, frontman Yuto Uchino's vocals are timestretched to create a druggy, out-of-phase feeling. With glossy brass-like sounds and waves of reverb the whole track takes on the sense of being of an alternate dimension.

Due for release on 25 November, The Fin's forthcoming remix EP collects three remixes of tracks from the band's EP Through The Deep.