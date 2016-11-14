I've covered Australian-Italian artist Lyves quite a few times since she first appeared on BlackPlastic in April 2014 with her debut release Visions.

Lyves, real name Francesca Bergami, is back again with a new track called No Love and it is another slice of dramatic soul. The track is co-produced with Atu and describes a period of heartbreak as it soundtracks the end of a relationship. As usual with Bergami's music, the production is deftly woven within her delicately vocal delivery in order to provide space and emphasis for the lyrics.

More than ever it feels like Lyves is ready for the big time and No Love comes ahead of Lyves' long-awaited debut EP Like Water, due for release in January 2017.