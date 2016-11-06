Love this track and the new video that Ariana and the Rose have just unveiled to go with it.

With New York as the stage, Ariana and the Rose teamed up with Moxi Girls, and all-female roller skating group to tour through parts of the city. The video takes in Chinatown, Downtown, across the East River and up to Times Square to give a sense of a wild night out that perfectly compliments the the song.

Describing her ambitions for the video, Ariana says:

“When I was thinking about the visuals for the song, I really wanted to portray a group of women doing something unique and completely in their element, and partnering with the Moxi Girls was the perfect fit! The video represents two of my favorite things in the world: badass women and my greatest love, New York City.”

Supercool has a lovely starstruck quality, the pulsing electro sound mirroring that of both the city and the excitement of the narrator. Check it out below.