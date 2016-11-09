Having previously appeared on Eskimo alongside label stalwarts Horixon on one of their stand-out tracks Colours, Else Born is back with her debut solo release This Time/Remember.

Else Born's real name is Turid Alida Soldberg, best known as the vocalist from Norwegian pop duo Philco Fiction whose sophomore album Talk/Brag clawed its way into my head back in January. Continuing Soldberg's apparent affection for the forward slash, This Time/Remember is as infectious and understated a slice of electronic pop as you could expect from one half of Philco Fiction. In other words, you should hit play below. I think Eskimo are onto another good thing here...