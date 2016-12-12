Having first come to fame at just 18 as a result of her debut single, Only A Girl, Gia is back with a collaboration in the form of Heart Won't Forget.

Produced with Norwegian house producer Matoma, the track was written following the summer of 2015. That debut single Only A Girl was about Gia's first relationship and Heart Won't Forget was created following her break-up with that same girl.

With a catchy whistled hook that kicks things off, Heart Won't Forget sees Gia descibing the endured feelings for that first love - bittersweet longing as she sings "By the oceanside, with your hand in mine, my heart won't forget".

Check out Heart Won't Forget below: