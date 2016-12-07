Things have been a little quite around here over the past few weeks. I blame a combination of factors - the music quality tends to drop off a steep incline at this time of year, work and family become busier and the fact the world is making a valient attempt to eat itself makes the effort all the more taxing.

Snapping me out of my general malaise is Alice Jemima, who brings with her a gang of bikers and what is frankly the most absurd Peckham roof-top band scene I've seen in ages. And yet, and yet... I kind of love it all! And the track is the kind of gorgeously shimmering understated electro pop that it would be rude not to love.

Jemima describes Electric as 'being about positivity and the realisation that you can do amazing things, if only you can see yourself the way others do’. The track is taken from Alice Jemima's eponymous debut album, due 3 March 2017! Personally I'm excited. 2016: Don't let the door hit you on the way out.