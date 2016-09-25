Back with their first new track since January's Direction, Hugh have recently taken the wraps off of Look Back In Laughter.

The new track comes in celebration of the Hugh's live London show at Electrowerkz on 12 October. Look Back In Laughter is another dose of the band's inclusive positivity, with a clear message for those that feel the weight of events on their shoulders... I think most of us have been there. Discussing the song's origin, band member Josh said:

"I'd been working as a barman for a while when Hugh started out. Long night shifts that often had more than a few bad moments in them and would leave me exhausted at the end. What usually got me through was the knowledge that at the end of our shift we'd all sit down, ching tips, retell our fave horror stories and laugh. It was rarely funny when it was happening, only in the past. "No long face, you'll laugh about it later" was what we're told each other (sic). When Andy and I made the first topline, I remembered that phrase and the rest followed."

Check our Look Back In Laughter below: