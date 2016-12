Foreign Air first joined forces over a Dropbox folder filled with beats and musical ideas. Having released a series of singles over the past year the duo took the wraps off of their debut EP, For The Light, last week.

To mark the release of For The Light we have Better For It, the final track aired from the EP. With widescreen pop atmospherics it's a beautifully contemplative record with the gorgeous dream-like outro.

Check out Better For It below: