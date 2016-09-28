Easily one of the acts I’m most excited about, Chinah blew me away last year with their slinky robotic 90s R&B stormer We Go Back, a record, a track that fizzed with nervous, urgent sensuality.

We haven't heard much from the Copenhagen trio since their debut EP Once The Lights Are On until now, with their new single Can't Remember How It Feels a similarly slinky and carefully executed piece of electronic R&B.

The band explain the meaning behind the track as follows:

Lyrically, the song is about being out of touch with your feelings. With age comes the realization that most things have an ending, and the song is written in that ‘realist’ state of mind where you seem to have forgotten the childish fantasy of romantic love as invincible and ever-lasting. Relationships end, friendships change over time, and ideas of life you thought would stick to your mind suddenly seem pointless and vauge. This realization hits you transiently, but when it happens it feels really intense.

Check out Can't Remember How It Feels below: