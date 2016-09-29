Ahead of the release of her debut album Christa Vi has recently taken the wraps off of her single Futureproof, combining soft synths and strident soulful vocals to create a breathless R&B track.

Now Christa is sharing this, a more leftfield wonky minimalist version created by indie pop artist Amateur Best (real name Joe Flory). Christa's influences apparently include both Jessy Lanza and Roisin Murphy's Moloko, and echoes of both can be heard here.

Flory describes the thinking behind the remix, "I wanted to create a version of the song that was a bit more moody and mellow than the original".

Christa Vi's debut album Makeshift Happiness is planned for release on 25 November 2016.