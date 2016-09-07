Following a run of aclaimed EPs, musician Vérité returns with this cover of the 1975's Somebody Else. Taking the original, she amps it up to create what is arguably her most out & out pop moment yet.

Describing the track Vérité says:

"I'm not too keen on covers, but every once in a while they fall into place. It's nice to take a break from burying myself in my music and writing for a minute and experiment with something new. I am a big fan of the 1975's vision, aesthetic and how effective their writing is. Somebody Else is so simple, relatable and well written. I really wanted to take it into my world and reinterpret it a bit."

Check it out below: