Stream: The Way That You Like - Pional feat. Empress Of

Having gained momentum through his work with frequent collaborator John Talabot, September sees Spanish producer Pional release a new four-track EP. Entitled When Love Hurts the new release is inspired by love and loss, and features Pional's own vocals as he adds a pop sensibility to his sound.

Together with three tracks featuring Pional's own vocals, When Love Hurts is rounded out by this - a fourth and final track that features vocals from the wonderful Empress Of. Check it out, together with the first single from the release, Casualty.