After a voluntary break for the holidays and an enforced leave-of-absence caused by my internet getting disconnected I’m back, fresh as a daisy for 2017.

First off the block is this gorgeous track from Black Coast, featuring vocals from Remmi.

Black Coast, real name Stan Rapoport, was born in the Bronx. Whilst he has built up a number of connections within the NY music scene it was his collaboration with poet and songwriter M Maggie, Trndsttr, that put him on the map. The track achieved over 5 million plays on Spotify despite being self-released with no marketing budget.

Back with a new single with Nashville-based sing-songwriter Remmi, Feel Something is something of a rallying cry for a year where many of us already feel so little hope. Describing the thinking behind the record, Rapoport describes how he feels about it following the 2016 US election: