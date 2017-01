LA-based duo Rooms are back with their second track, the follow-up to Bittersweet Company. Cry Baby is a breathless piece of gently bubbling electro-pop, gently shifting bass melting into the vocals.

There is a stark intimacy on this track - haunting questions that follow a love turned sour... The release coming with the starkly penned missive: " I know you cheated on me at the Loews in Santa Monica. "

Check out Cry Baby below.