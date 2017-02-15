Back for the first time on these pages since last August’s lovely Something More, Toronto musician Ralph has just released the video for her latest single Tease.

Coming with the news that we can expect her debut EP on 3 March, Tease is inspired by men that act like they are available when they are actually spoken for. Ralph describes the song as “an 80’s pop tune that confronts an issue but still maintains optimism and energy. (it) condones female friendship instead of competition”.

The video is the output of a collaboration with Ralph’s creative partner Gemma Warren, an organic process that came together the moment Warren first heard the track. “Gemma literally danced in our kitchen the first time she heard Tease and we discussed the treatment from that moment.” Rather than rely on trained dancers since they “preferred the organic movements that each girl brought to the table”.

Check out the video for Tease below.