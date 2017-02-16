Here comes another stellar track from NYC brother & sister duo Paperwhite. Following on the heels of two well received EPs, Human Nature teases the duo’s forthcoming third EP.
Retaining the band’s trademark dream pop but combining it with a deeper sound and even stronger production, Human Nature feels like a watershed moment for Paperwhite.
Discussing the song the band said:
“Writing for Paperwhite has always been about trying to discover what we stand for… We’ve always written with broad themes in mind. Our first EP, Magic, focused on galactic and ethereal themes and with Escape we brought it down to earth a little bit and spoke of exploring our world. While writing our third EP, we wanted to dive even deeper. These thoughts led us right to our first single, 'Human Nature.' No matter how much we may fight it, we are flawed, we are strong and we are in this together. We are human.”