The new single Calling by Ukiyo features a stuttering synth line that feels like beautiful seizure. Intense, broken and impossible not to move to.

Ukiyo is 20-year-old Australian musician and producer Timothy Arnott. On this new song he teams up with Your Girl Pho on vocals to create a sweetly infectious tribute to the object of her affections - the only problem is that they aren’t returning her calls.

Check it out below: