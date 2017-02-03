Everybody thought it couldn’t happen but 2017 has already proven it is a way shittier year than 2016.

Everything may be totally fucked, but hey - at least we have a new track from Hugh and this time it comes with the news that we can expect an album to come later in the year. This Is How It Starts is appropriately the first single from that album.

This Is How It Starts is the sound of the band at their best - contemplative vocals weaving through thick, dubby electronics. Full of the wistful feeling of unrealised potential, Josh and Izzy’s vocals doing that thing they do so well - a perfect aural companionship.