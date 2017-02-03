Following on from the recent unveiling of his single I Got You, Seramic has just released it’s accompanying video. Not content with just creating the song, Seramic (real name Marcus Foster) also co-directed the video.

Taking synchronised swimming and somewhat flipping it on its head, the majority of the video is shot underwater. The video reverses the visual metaphor of the duck serenely floating whilst it paddles furiously out of sight, albeit with way more grace than that implies.

Describing the video Foster said:

“I wanted to take a sport and highlight its more subtle artistic elements. In this case, I chose synchronised swimming and focussed what happens underneath the water, rather than above the surface.”

The video fits perfectly with the song’s supportive theme:

“[I Got You is about] always having someone's back even if you part ways. It's about being kind even if you lose someone. It plays with your expectations a bit more than some previous tracks, you don't quite know where the song is going, like an out of control lawn mower heading for the children.”

It's a crazy barn storming funk record that feels enjoyably out of control. Check it out: