Phoebe Ryan is back with an exciting new track co-written and produced with Elof Loelv (Rihanna, Icona Pop) and Jason Gill (Tove Lo).

Following on from her recent Chainsmokers collaboration All We Know, Dark Side boasts one of the Ryan's most infectious hooks yet... And I just can't get enough of the heavily distorted melodies that hit in the chorus!

Describing Dark Side, Ryan says "It's about being in love with someone who may not necessarily be the best for you, but you're too deep in it to care".

Pheobe Ryan will be on tour with Tove Lo in the USA through February: