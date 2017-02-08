Ahead of their debut EP Belfast duo New Portals have just taken the wraps off stellar lead single Stereo and it's a full-on glitter-flecked pop banger.

Switching between hushed vocals and a chorus designed to blow the doors off, Stereo is seriously intense. New Portals have created a sound that takes hip hop rhythms, R&B production and electro synths to create something that sounds like supermarket sweep in a candy shop.

The duo have already been tipped by the Guardians and are set to play SXSW in March. Check out Stereo and expect to hear a lot more soon...