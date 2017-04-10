Hazel English has just announced her new double EP Just Give In / Never Going Home and to accompany it we have a new single and video in the form of Fix.

This is English at her best - sun drenched melodies that have a fuzzy feeling akin to the warmth hitting your skin on the first day in spring. It feels like this could be Hazel's moment, particularly as that new double EP is set to come out on Marathon Artists (home of Courtney Barnett, Jagwar Ma and Pond). There's a gorgeous wistfulness that runs through Fix and the John Hughes meets Sofia Coppola tone of it's accompanying video. I can't get enough.