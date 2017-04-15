A bittersweet combination of dream-like melodies and melancholic R&B, Touch is a naked portrayal of longing.

Haux is the musical guise of Woodson Black - a photography turned musician who grew up in the Berkshires, first finding his voice exploring the surrounding environment. The influence of rural landscapes inspired Black’s photography and has also influenced Haux.

Check out Haux when his debut headlining tour kicks off later this month in Boston. He will be in the UK next month when he plays Manchester, London and Brighton.

Haux Tour Dates: April 25 - Boston, MA @ Great Scott April 27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right April 29 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd May 3 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza May 4 - Portland, OR @ The Fremont Theater May 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall May 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater May 17 - Manchester, UK @ Sound Control May 18 - London, UK @ The Lexington May 19 - Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape May 21 - Paris, France @ La Maison Sage May 23 - Cologne, Germany @ YUCA May 24 - Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden May 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso