Glastonbury recently announced their finalists for the 2017 Emerging Talent Competition. Whilst Fang Night didn’t make the final eight they hold a particularly special place in my heart since they were one of the three acts I put through to the longlist, a list of 120 acts selected by a panel of 40 bloggers.

Earlier in the year when I submitted my nominations for the longlist Steady Crusing was one of the songs by Fang Night I used to make my judgement. At the time I said “A great example of how to combine indie, R&B and pop into one perfect package” and that still encapsulates how I feel about this track. There is a cool minimalism to this track that reminds me of two of my recent favourite acts - Chinah and Philco Fiction.

The London duo are made up of Ben Walker and Ewa Lefmann and they have been making music together since they were 14. Steady Crusing is the first in a planned series of single releases for the year so you should expect to hear more from Ben and Ewa.

Steady Cruising is out now on Every Second Records. Fang Night will host their club night Plant x Jewel on 27 April at the Waiting Room in Stoke Newington in London.

For the curious… The other two acts longlisted by me in this year’s Emerging Talent Competition were Explorers and Tigerclub. You can check out Explorers’ track Numbers and Tigerclub’s track Control, both on Soundcloud.