Geowulf’s Don’t Talk About You has been bouncing around for a few weeks since a friend recommended it to me… It’s the kind of beautiful pop record that makes me swoon - one part desperation, one part determined independence - and the band brought it all together in a way that sounds like Warpaint started soundtracking 80s teen movies.

New track Won't Look Back further ramps up the 80s cinematic references with keys and lots of shoe gaze paired with a huge hook of a chorus. It’s the bridge that really soars here though, the melodies skimming along like they are bouncing off the Karman line.

“Won’t Look Back is about trying to look forward and deciding to be excited about what might be next.” says Star, Geowulf’s singer. “Toma had the idea for it a long time ago, maybe a year or so, but it really came together recently.”

You can check out the band live this month and next:

APRIL PIAS Nites, London (Thu 20th) Hit The North (Fri 28th) Live at Leeds (Sat 29th)

MAY Hoxton Hall (Wed 3rd) The Great Escape (Fri 19th) Australia BBQ @ Hoxton Bar and Grill (Sun 21st)