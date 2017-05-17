Poison Fruit is one of those tracks that really rides on its hook. This has a deliberately disjointed structure that slams a sultry soulful verse into the chorus like ram raider busting into the corner shop for liquor and fags.

The verses itself do their thing fine enough, albeit with lyrics that are just a bit too on the nose for my taste. The big synth stabs on the chorus are something else though: The aural equivalent of the producer stamping on the dual control breaks on a learner driver, stealing the show and letting the established forward momentum slam into the song's rear end.

This is the first track to be taken from Jojee's second EP, due out later this year. Describing the track she said: