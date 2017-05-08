Stream: Go - Hugh

Hugh first featured on these pages a full three years ago, and they have been a regular fixture ever since. Now on the eve of their debut album, the London-based group have just put out Go, their newest single.

One of my favourite tracks of Hugh's so far, Go is like a plea for release... Sometimes you know you need something to happen, but you can't convince yourself to take a certain step. It feels easier to put the decision in someone else's hands, to have someone else to make the decision for you. Two people pushing each other forward, inch by inch. Just give me the green light: don't need no words to say, if you'll just stay then I'll know.

Go is inspired by vocalist Izzy Brooks' experience having meeting a boy who made her feel like she was underwater:

"I remember there was green light flooding in from the surface, my lungs hurt and the excitement was so heavy it almost felt like I couldn't breathe. Though I knew I probably should have jumped out, I stayed down beneath the waves, facing this person who had this hypnotic hold over me - it was crazy"

Continuing their recent trend towards a slightly more electronic sound, Go channels Caribou and Hot Chip together with Beach House. Hugh's debut album Love, Hugh will be released on 25 May.