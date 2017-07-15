Overdressed is the new single from LA's Twinkids. The self-labeled queer pop duo consist of Tokyo boxers Gene Fukui and Floridian Matt Young.

There is a gorgeously minimal electronic feel to this pop record - the softly layered synths are set against some baggy percussion and soulful falsetto vocals to create something that feels one part Californian, one part Balearic and just a bit Junior Boys.

Overdressed describes the early emotional swings that come in a new relationship, inspired by Gene's own life. Describing the track he says: "It's about that pendulum feeling at the beginning of a relationship - knowing he's the best when you're with him but then full of doubt when you're apart."

Look out for the Twinkids EP Boys Love, due on 18 August via Om Records.