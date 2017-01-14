I can’t help but love the chaotic rhythms of Moving As One, the latest release from UK group LOYAL.

Following up on their debut release Blue & The Green and House For You it has been almost a year since we heard anything new from the group - Moving As One doesn’t disappoint. From the cyclical opening that lurches into an afro-beat yelp through to the ghostly chants that soar in the bridge, this is the sound of a band with huge potential. Funky rhythms and brass stabs give Moving As One a complex yet primal edge that I just can’t resist.

Describing the track, the group reference that primal sound:

Blue and The Green was questioning whether to fight for what has been, or flee. House For You expresses the consummation, knowing there's still a beauty worth fighting for and Moving As One is about the fighting/the loving/the fucking, being in the moment, letting instincts dictate actions and allowing the emotions that ordinarily make you nostalgic or hopeful turn to something instantaneous, explosive and fearless whether the fight is for a love, hope, or a new world it's about the actions not the thoughts that surround them.

I’m just hoping we don’t have to wait another year to hear more.