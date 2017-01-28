Glastonbury Festival have just announced the Emerging Talent Competition for 2017, supported by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation. The competition aims to give up and coming artists the opportunity to play on one of the main stages at the festival.

In addition to a slot at the festival the competition winners will receive a £5,000 Talent Development Prize from PRS Foundation whilst two runners-up will each receive a £2,500 prize.

The competition is open to musicians of any genre - entries must be submitted between 9am on Monday 30 January and 5pm on Monday 6th February via the festival website. Entrants must include a link to one original song on Soundcloud plus a link to a video of a live performance (even if it is just a bedroom recording).

Long time readers will be aware that I've played a role judging the competition before and I will be returning as one of the blogger judges for my sixth time. Once all the entrants have been received these will be whittled down to a list of 120 by myself and 39 other bloggers. This list of 120 acts will distilled to a list of 8 finalists by judges including Emily and Michael Eavis. The live final will be held in April to decide the winner and it is worth noting that for the past three years all eight finalists have been offered slots playing at the festival!

If you have always dreamed of playing the festival then now is your chance... I can't wait to hear some of this year's entrants!