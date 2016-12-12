There is more than a hint of Jessie Ware are Blood Orange to this gorgeous new track from Sonia Stein.

The similarities to Ware's sophisticated pop are perhaps not all that surprising given the fact that One Of Those Things was produced by Liam Howe, who has previously worked with Jessie Ware herself alongside both FKA Twigs and Adele. The track was co-written with Hannah Robinson, who has also worked with Lana Del Rey and Zara Larson, and represents Stein's debut release with Marathon Artists.

With a slick neon-noir inspired video shot in Warsaw by director Aaron Bevan-Bailey, Stein describes the difficulties in realising their creative vision:

"…a Tokyo meets Warsaw look but we quickly realised Warsaw is the least neon city in the world and the signs they did have all switched off at 7pm. Anyone with a keen eye who speaks Polish will recognise that I am actually dancing outside a bakery at one point but the sign fitted our colour pallet perfectly so we went with it."

One Of Those Things is the kind of softly played electronic ballads I can't help but fall head over heels for, especially the distorted vocal melodies in the bridge: Uh-uh, uh-uh, uh-uh. Describing the song, Sonia says:

"The stage of denial about the end of a relationship with someone or something. You hold onto it out of comfort and fear, hoping if you wait a little longer, some semblance of what you had in the first place will show up again."

Check out the video for One Of Those Things below and look out for Sonia Stein live in London next month:

1st December 2016 - The Islington, Islington, London

5th December 2016 - The Victoria, Dalston, London