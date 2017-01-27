Having made waves with her sophomore single Ruins, NY-born LA-based artist Ryder is back with her first new single of 2017 in the form of Nirvana.

Opening with Ryder's delicate vocals atop of a slow building synth melody, Nirvana quickly builds to a crescendo, the bass kicking in after a minute, but it is Ryder's urgent-sounding vocals that really set this the track apart.

Describing the track, Ryder says:

"The release is exciting for me because it feels like a door opening to more new things you will hear from me. I've grown a lot in the last year as an artist and creator; I can't wait to share that. I grew up around classical music and used to perform in choirs as a young kid, where I'd sing classical choral arrangements and folk music as well as a brief stint in opera. The hauntingly beautiful melodies and harmonic layers from those genres are inspiring motifs I try to constantly incorporate in my music wherever I can. ‘Nirvana’ to me is a blend of classical melodic moments with contemporary pop music.”

Nirvana was produced by Max Ferrari and Phil Shaouy and co-written by Trey Campbell and Ryder is now working with one of my favourite products, David Sitek, amongst others. Exciting stuff.