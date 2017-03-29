Stream: Bleed - Wens

LA-based singer Wens had a passion for music making from an early age, having started harmonising at eight and writing songs at 13. Now aged 18, Wens has taken the covers off of her first release in the form of Bleed.

The first track taken from a forthcoming debut EP, Bleed is a haunted slice of R&B. Spectral vocals jockey for attention against a dark bass line as Wens describes a relationship that seems set to deplete her energy.

Describing the track Wens says "I wrote bleed because i was so scared of losing someone, and it took me writing this song to finally realize he was never really mine to lose in the first place..."

Check out Bleed below.