It's been a long time since we heard anything new from Boston group HAERTS. Having been dropped by their label and down two of their four members, the remaining duo hit something of crossroads.

The result is a record that the duo describe as being like a break-up record, only band members Ben Gebert and Nini Fabi didn't break up.

The band describe their first single to come from the new album as an “attempt to rationalize something that cannot be rationalized". In writing for this record the duo focused on a pure approach based around the piano and guitar rather than synths as on earlier material. “Rather than hiding behind string arrangements like before, it became a pure thing,” says Fabi. “We wanted to be as clear as possible with the music; strip it back as much as possible to show emotion.”

Check out the Your Love video below: