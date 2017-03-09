A beautiful song and accompanying video here from J.Views who has teamed up with Mike Milosh and Gotye to create Don’t Pull Away.

With vocals from Milosh, known for his vocal work that formed the heart of the band Rhye, Don’t Pull Away is a gorgeously sensual masterpiece.

The video itself stars transgender model & actress Indya Moore and model Elliot Sailors and aims to portray a tale of loss of love and acceptance. Describing his motivations for the video, director Tamar Glezerman has said:

”I feel motivated to proudly celebrate women, women of color and LGBTQ people. To try and reflect different people with all kinds of stories. Stories that just got a lot more urgent to listen to.”

J.Views, real name Jonathan Dagan, will release a deluxe version of 401 Days entitled 402 in June.