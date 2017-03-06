Big vibes on new track Feel Good, which sees Gryffin team up with Illenium and US singer Daya to create extravagant pop magic.

Having recently won a Grammy for her single Don’t Let Me Down with the Chainsmokers, Daya is back to do it again. In working with her, Gryffin sought to capture the passion Daya poured into her vocals:

“The lyrics that Daya came up with had so much intensity to them — writing about that significant other in your life who puts you in a positive, happy state of mind, even when bad things may be happening in your life or in the world. I wanted the production to reflect that intensity, but at the same time create a really positive vibe. My goal with the song was to find that balance, and I ended up hitting it by adding a lot of synth sounds I’d never used before, and by bringing in different guitar textures and then flipping them in a new way. That’s what the Gryffin project is about overall: making electronic music but using real guitar and real piano so that there’s this organic feeling to every song.”

The result is a lesson in straight up pop intensity - Daya’s vocals perfectly offset against Gryffin & Illenium’s drop.