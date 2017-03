Falling Autumn is the debut release from NZ-born, NY-resident musician Alayna.

With a layered sound, the track swings between moments of relaxed moments of serenity and moments of drama, almost like the the song is suddenly overcome with emotion.

Alayna describes the song itself as being “about finding the stillness and comfort in someone else. It's about connecting with someone on a deeper level and being confident in what you want, crave and feel.”