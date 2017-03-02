Big hooks for your Friday here on this lovely track from Chelsea Cutler. Both writing and producing her own material, Your Shirt is the first track to be lifted from her forthcoming self-written and self-produced debut EP.

Taking a classic quiet-loud-quiet formula and applying it to her soul-pop-EDM sounds, Cutler gently sings through the verses before giving way to the production work on the chorus. It's saccharine but kinda gorgeous: feels, synths and rainbows like a well loved Instagram post.

"I don’t want to miss somebody who’s not missing me, but the city feels so lonely when you leave" sings Cutler, before reaching her insistent mantra "In your shirt that you gave me / I’m half asleep wishing I still had you".

Describing the track, Chelsea says: