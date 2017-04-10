It's exciting times in the Hugh camp as they near the release of their debut album. In anticipation of its release the group have put out their first cover.

Layering together two disparate genres to create a compelling whole, the new track is one-part 80s power ballad to one-part early 2000s garage pop. Hugh bring this all together in their trademark style - warm sub-bass and melodic keys act as the glue on this record that shouldn't quite work, but does. The big chorus of Roxette's It Must Have Been Love forms the body of the track whilst the hook from Monster Boy's Sorry acts like a infectious candy ear worm. It feels like Sorry never really left my head, so I can't help but be charmed by it's return. Here Hugh give it's lyrics a little more sincerity then the original ever managed.