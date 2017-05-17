I'm getting spaced out and dreamy on this big thumping folk / electro / pop piece from Brooklyn based musician Charles Fauna.
Drawing on the alt pop sounds of Phoenix (wub) and Passion Pit, Abandon takes some dark bass stabs and blends them with Fauna's fragile vocals and some melodic keys to create something otherworldly and unafraid.
In his own words Charles describes the track:
"I wrote this song to prove to myself that you don't have to pick a comfortable role and embody it for the rest of your life. If you abandon what you know then all that remains is what you don't, and a world of limitless new beginnings."