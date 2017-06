Announcing their first release of the year in the form of a forthcoming EP are LA four-piece Transviolet. To kick it off we have the opening track from the EP, Kaleidoscopes, featuring Reo Cragen.

Melding big synth waves and clattering percussion, Transviolet have created a lovely piece of atmospheric pop here. The male / female vocals skirt around crisp production to create something positively tropical.

Check out the video below: