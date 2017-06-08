I've been kind of in love with Sorcha Richardson's form of melancholic narrative driven folk pop since 2015's gorgeous Petrol Station.

Following on from last year's Ruin Your Night, Richardson is back with a new single in the form of 4AM. The track's most instantly recognisable component is the unrelenting bass that underlines the majority of the song, snatching the subtle momentum created in the bridge and running with it. It's the moments of exposed fragility that really make this though - Richardson's emotional honesty as she lays down her frustration at her lover's door at the at the two-minute mark: "You always think you can just stay 'til the morning like it's not even important what I want / you really think you can just tell me your sorry, and I'll be ready and waiting to move on?"

These moments act as a sharp contrast to the desperate and emotionally battered lines "Please don't say you're coming over, I just finished cutting all the cords from the telephone"... You can't help but feel uncomfortable as Sorcha pleads "It's four in the morning, I think you should go" on the track's chorus, over and over. It is almost like that insistent bass line is a metaphor for a partner that doesn't quite know how to give a bit of space.

As is typical for her music, Richardson has made another song that is both beautiful and thoughtful.