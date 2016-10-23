The Brooklyn based but Dublin born musician Sorcha Richardson first caught my attention almost 18 months ago with her gorgeous track Petrol Station - one of my favourite tracks from last year. Having recently unveiled two songs in recent months on Soundcloud (Lost and Walk Away) Richardson is back with Ruin Your Night.

Contuining Sorcha's narrative based approach, Ruin Your Night tells the story of a pair of star-crossed-not-quite-lovers - one of those relationships that feels inbalanced from the start. The vocal delivery on Richardson's records feels so disappointed in the mundanity of our emotions - it's another beautifully wasted record, and I can't wait to hear more from Sorcha Richardson.