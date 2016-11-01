There are some serious vibes seeping out of this new track from Belgian group Goose. Having previously released albums on Skint and !K7, What You Need is the first taste of their upcoming album recorded with Ariel Pink and Beck collaborator Jason Falkner.

What You Need manages to build something infectious out of a relatively simple hook, and it leverages the group's combined appreciation for both rock and dance music. With a soft-fade that screams Daft Punk, the track kicks off proper with a beautifully timed whoop. A little distortion and a lot of synths go a long way here... Look out for remixes from Digitalism and Mumbai Science.