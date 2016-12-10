Stream: Satisfaction feat. Nylo - Ojivolta

We are well into the final stretch of 2016 but before I start thinking about wrapping up the year I wanted to share another new track - this time from future bass / soul duo Ojivolta.

Having both grown up around music it make sense that members Oji and Volta would come together to make music, however both had very different initial exposures to the music world. Oji moved to Nashville at 12-years-old in order to play guitar in B.B. King's house band. In comparison Volta spent his early days engineering in the Neptunes' Miami studio.

The duo hooked up as a production duo for other artists but when working as executive producers on Jon Bellion's 2016 album The Human Condition Oji and Volta realised their next project should be their own artistic endeavour. The result is a debut EP that draws on the vocals of Jon Bellion, Nylo and Topaz Jones and applies them to the duo's future soul.

Check out single Satisfaction featuring Nylo above.